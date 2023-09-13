Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.81M, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 36.55% during that session. The UP stock price is -364.65% off its 52-week high price of $18.40 and 75.25% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Sporting 36.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the UP stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares have moved -61.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) have changed 253.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $378.65 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $380.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $381.45 million and $408.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and -6.80% for the next.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.70% with a share float percentage of 50.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Delta Air Lines Inc with over 5.2 million shares worth more than $6.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Delta Air Lines Inc held 20.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.97 million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.