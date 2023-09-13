What Is So Great About Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 7.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.80B, closed the last trade at $147.50 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -5.05% off its 52-week high price of $154.95 and 44.47% above the 52-week low of $81.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.06.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the ABNB stock price touched $147.50 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved 72.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed 10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $143.09, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $175.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.15% from current levels.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 16.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.10% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.20%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.36 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.84 billion and $1.9 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.30% for the current quarter and 14.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 91.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 588.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.00%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.27% with a share float percentage of 70.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb Inc. having a total of 1,447 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.94 million shares worth more than $3.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.94 billion and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 22.22 million shares of worth $2.85 billion while later fund manager owns 11.58 million shares of worth $1.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.