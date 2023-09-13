Western Midstream Partners LP (WES): What Is Good About Stock?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 4.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.03B, closed the last trade at $26.22 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The WES stock price is -9.84% off its 52-week high price of $28.80 and 12.51% above the 52-week low of $22.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 955.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Westrock Company.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the WES stock price touched $26.22 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Western Midstream Partners LP shares have moved -1.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have changed -6.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.47% from current levels.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Midstream Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.67%, compared to -22.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 38.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.80%.

WES Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.25 at a share yield of 8.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.91% with a share float percentage of 93.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Midstream Partners LP having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 29.66 million shares worth more than $786.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alps Advisors Inc. held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 18.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $483.36 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.42% shares in the company for having 28.53 million shares of worth $720.19 million while later fund manager owns 10.01 million shares of worth $252.53 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.