Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Schlumberger Limited

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 11.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.22B, closed the last trade at $62.10 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The SLB stock price is 1.13% off its 52-week high price of $61.40 and 45.57% above the 52-week low of $33.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $SLE.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the SLB stock price touched $62.10 or saw a rise of 0.03%. Year-to-date, Schlumberger Limited shares have moved 16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have changed 4.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.82% from current levels.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schlumberger Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.70%, compared to 18.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 81.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.70%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.38% with a share float percentage of 83.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schlumberger Limited having a total of 1,905 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 129.12 million shares worth more than $6.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 106.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.25 billion and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 44.45 million shares of worth $2.18 billion while later fund manager owns 34.59 million shares of worth $2.02 billion as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.