Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Dropped -6.31% In One Month

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $502.55M, closed the recent trade at $2.82 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.06% during that session. The WBX stock price is -240.43% off its 52-week high price of $9.60 and 13.48% above the 52-week low of $2.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Sporting 4.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the WBX stock price touched $2.82 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, Wallbox N.V. shares have moved -21.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) have changed -6.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.63 while the price target rests at a high of $11.21. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -297.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.72% from the levels at last check today.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wallbox N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.50%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.57 million for the current quarter.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.43% with a share float percentage of 59.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wallbox N.V. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 3.92 million shares worth more than $11.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.94 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $10.17 million while later fund manager owns 3.17 million shares of worth $8.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.