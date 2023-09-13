Small Cap Stock T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Is A Buy – Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.45B, closed the recent trade at $108.24 per share which meant it lost -$2.04 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The TROW stock price is -24.39% off its 52-week high price of $134.64 and 13.59% above the 52-week low of $93.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) trade information

Sporting -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the TROW stock price touched $108.24 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares have moved -0.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have changed -3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.10%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.60% and 2.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 billion and $1.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.00% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -48.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.30%.

TROW Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.88 at a share yield of 4.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.60% with a share float percentage of 81.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. having a total of 1,369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 26.51 million shares worth more than $2.87 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 billion and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 7.0 million shares of worth $756.5 million while later fund manager owns 5.35 million shares of worth $577.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.