Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 11.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.25B, closed the last trade at $4.28 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -85.75% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 22.43% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the SIRI stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have moved -26.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed -9.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 164.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.22% from current levels.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to -22.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -4.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.76%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 2.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.