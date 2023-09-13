Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.51B, closed the last trade at $6.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The YMM stock price is -48.18% off its 52-week high price of $10.18 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $4.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the YMM stock price touched $6.87 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have moved -14.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) have changed 2.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58.34 while the price target rests at a high of $110.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1503.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -749.2% from current levels.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.16%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $301.23 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $254.24 million and $278.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.50% for the current quarter and 14.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 106.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.00%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.55% with a share float percentage of 51.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 45.86 million shares worth more than $285.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is All-Stars Investment Ltd., with the holding of over 35.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.55 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 29.06 million shares of worth $180.74 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $71.04 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.