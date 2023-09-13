Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 7.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.97B, closed the last trade at $62.93 per share which meant it lost -$1.63 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -13.51% off its 52-week high price of $71.43 and 62.45% above the 52-week low of $23.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 25 out of 47 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting -2.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the SHOP stock price touched $62.93 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved 81.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed 13.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.37% from current levels.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 825.00%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 800.00% and 214.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.10%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.67 billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 billion and $1.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and 19.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.28% over the past 5 years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.87% with a share float percentage of 66.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1,461 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 65.55 million shares worth more than $4.23 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 63.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.1 billion and represent 5.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 30.7 million shares of worth $1.98 billion while later fund manager owns 17.09 million shares of worth $1.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.