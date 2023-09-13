Shares In DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) 169.45% Up, YTD

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 8.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.94B, closed the last trade at $30.69 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -3.46% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -12.38% off its 52-week high price of $34.49 and 65.17% above the 52-week low of $10.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting -3.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the DKNG stock price touched $30.69 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 169.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed 4.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.50 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.69% from current levels.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.05%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 115.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.60%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $682.07 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $437.23 million and $855.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.00% for the current quarter and 40.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.10%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.16% with a share float percentage of 59.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 669 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 36.93 million shares worth more than $981.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 18.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $479.87 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 12.35 million shares of worth $392.5 million while later fund manager owns 12.3 million shares of worth $326.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.