Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Estimation And Forecast

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the recent trade at $5.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -9.40% during that session. The SANA stock price is -55.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.01 and 42.05% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting -9.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the SANA stock price touched $5.16 or saw a rise of 12.54%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved 30.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed -4.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -151.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.28% from the levels at last check today.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.21%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.20% and -10.50% for the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.79% with a share float percentage of 103.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sana Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 33.29 million shares worth more than $168.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 16.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.3 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 2.97 million shares of worth $15.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.92 million shares of worth $14.8 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.