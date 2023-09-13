Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) investors to reap big returns again

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.72B, closed the recent trade at $29.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.2 on the day or -3.98% during that session. The IOT stock price is -11.49% off its 52-week high price of $32.41 and 71.04% above the 52-week low of $8.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Sporting -3.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the IOT stock price touched $29.07 or saw a rise of 8.38%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc. shares have moved 133.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) have changed 20.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Samsara Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 115.38%, compared to 22.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $224.72 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $250.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.08% with a share float percentage of 76.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 33.43 million shares worth more than $976.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 18.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 21.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $625.87 million and represent 11.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $128.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.61 million shares of worth $105.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.