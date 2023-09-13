Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Shares Are Up 37.58% So Far This Year

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 14.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81B, closed the recent trade at $22.11 per share which meant it gained $6.82 on the day or 44.60% during that session. The RCKT stock price is -10.95% off its 52-week high price of $24.53 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 605.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Sporting 44.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the RCKT stock price touched $22.11 or saw a fall of -0.05%. Year-to-date, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 12.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have changed 32.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -193.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -76.39% from the levels at last check today.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.15%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.60% and 8.70% for the next quarter.

6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.50% over the past 5 years.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.17% with a share float percentage of 104.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 17.69 million shares worth more than $351.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RTW Investments LP held 21.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.18 million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $46.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.03 million shares of worth $36.62 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.