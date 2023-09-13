Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.55B, closed the recent trade at $172.01 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.02% during that session. The RETA stock price is -0.02% off its 52-week high price of $172.05 and 87.31% above the 52-week low of $21.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 976.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the RETA stock price touched $172.01 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 352.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have changed 1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $172.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $172.00 while the price target rests at a high of $173.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.01% from the levels at last check today.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 103.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4,000.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.99 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.80% over the past 5 years.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.46% with a share float percentage of 92.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPMG INC with over 2.9 million shares worth more than $295.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CPMG INC held 8.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $287.68 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $122.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $91.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.