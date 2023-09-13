Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Has Fallen -0.74%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the recent trade at $14.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The RADI stock price is -2.92% off its 52-week high price of $15.18 and 45.97% above the 52-week low of $7.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the RADI stock price touched $14.75 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares have moved 24.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) have changed -1.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.69% from the levels at last check today.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.30% over the past 6 months, compared to -6.60% for the industry.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.07% with a share float percentage of 112.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $162.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. held 10.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.23 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 2.37 million shares of worth $35.34 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $28.81 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.