Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.59M, closed the recent trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 25.69% during that session. The NMRD stock price is -679.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 87480.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 152.32K shares.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Sporting 25.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the NMRD stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Nemaura Medical Inc. shares have moved -74.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) have changed -44.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 41640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1831.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -468.18% from the levels at last check today.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nemaura Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.09%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.30% and -57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 835.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.20% over the past 5 years.

NMRD Dividends

Nemaura Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.25% with a share float percentage of 22.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nemaura Medical Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 2.48 million shares worth more than $2.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 67468.0 shares of worth $33659.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.