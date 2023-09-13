Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s 0.22% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $392.89B, closed the recent trade at $417.20 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The MA stock price is -0.14% off its 52-week high price of $417.78 and 33.64% above the 52-week low of $276.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the MA stock price touched $417.20 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Mastercard Incorporated shares have moved 19.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have changed 4.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $457.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $410.00 while the price target rests at a high of $529.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.73% from the levels at last check today.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mastercard Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.90%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.10% and 22.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.54 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.65 billion and $5.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.80% for the current quarter and 14.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.45%.

MA Dividends

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.28 at a share yield of 0.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.76% with a share float percentage of 88.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mastercard Incorporated having a total of 3,652 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 74.58 million shares worth more than $29.33 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 65.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.9 billion and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 26.36 million shares of worth $10.37 billion while later fund manager owns 19.92 million shares of worth $7.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.