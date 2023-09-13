Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 3.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.61M, closed the recent trade at $3.97 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 8.47% during that session. The MYNZ stock price is -142.07% off its 52-week high price of $9.61 and 28.46% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69950.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) trade information

Sporting 8.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the MYNZ stock price touched $3.97 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Mainz Biomed N.V. shares have moved -44.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) have changed 22.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 37780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mainz Biomed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.08%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 130.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $380k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

MYNZ Dividends

Mainz Biomed N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.17% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mainz Biomed N.V. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. with over 14159.0 shares worth more than $67680.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NewEdge Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4780.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.