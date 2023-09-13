Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Slumps 3.66%, A Gain For Bears

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) has a beta value of 4.11 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.02M, closed the recent trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.66% during that session. The MEGL stock price is -567.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.28 and 28.23% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76590.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 188.84K shares.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Sporting 3.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the MEGL stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, Magic Empire Global Limited shares have moved -3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) have changed -14.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 97430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.83% over the past 6 months.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magic Empire Global Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 22255.0 shares worth more than $38501.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 10000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17300.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.