Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.06

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $719.41M, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The MTTR stock price is -93.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 7.17% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the MTTR stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, Matterport Inc. shares have moved -15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) have changed -11.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Matterport Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.59%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $35.94 million and $41.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and -2.20% for the next.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.11% with a share float percentage of 45.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matterport Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.08 million shares worth more than $72.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.9 million and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 7.85 million shares of worth $24.73 million while later fund manager owns 5.78 million shares of worth $19.61 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.