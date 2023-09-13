Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.86B, closed the recent trade at $26.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The INSM stock price is -4.15% off its 52-week high price of $27.59 and 39.45% above the 52-week low of $16.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.12.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Sporting -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the INSM stock price touched $26.49 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Insmed Incorporated shares have moved 32.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have changed 18.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.58% from the levels at last check today.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Insmed Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.26%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.80% and 7.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.01 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $66.85 million and $59.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.20% for the current quarter and 38.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.20% over the past 5 years.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.