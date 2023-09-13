How Will Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $747.42M, closed the last trade at $5.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -9.76% during that session. The GRNT stock price is -152.25% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 13.15% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 288.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) trade information

Sporting -9.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the GRNT stock price touched $5.55 or saw a rise of 30.54%. Year-to-date, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. shares have moved -38.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) have changed -30.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.16% from current levels.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Granite Ridge Resources Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to -29.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,150.00% and -33.30% for the next quarter.

GRNT Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 7.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.35% with a share float percentage of 21.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Granite Ridge Resources Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc with over 3.79 million shares worth more than $25.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.3 million and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $6.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $3.57 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.