How Will Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 5.20 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.11M, closed the recent trade at $5.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -6.66% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -146.96% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 42.61% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28210.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 73.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting -6.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CELZ stock price touched $5.75 or saw a rise of 17.97%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 50.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed 10.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 22560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -421.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -421.74% from the levels at last check today.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.66%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.70% and 82.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $55k and $19k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -63.60% for the current quarter and 5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.20% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.36% with a share float percentage of 7.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 17629.0 shares worth more than $81710.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 2053.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9515.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 17629.0 shares of worth $81710.0 while later fund manager owns 7080.0 shares of worth $40363.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.