How Is The Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.97B, closed the last trade at $19.36 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The LBTYK stock price is -17.67% off its 52-week high price of $22.78 and 16.53% above the 52-week low of $16.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the LBTYK stock price touched $19.36 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, Liberty Global plc shares have moved -0.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) have changed -1.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.90 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -163.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.95% from current levels.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.36 billion for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.2 billion and $1.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.30% for the current quarter and 0.80% for the next.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.22% with a share float percentage of 105.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 499 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 45.0 million shares worth more than $799.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 18.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.76 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.52% shares in the company for having 8.46 million shares of worth $150.33 million while later fund manager owns 6.33 million shares of worth $112.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.