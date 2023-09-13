How Is Boston Scientific Corporation.(NYSE: BSX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 5.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.25B, closed the last trade at $53.42 per share which meant it lost -$1.14 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The BSX stock price is -2.94% off its 52-week high price of $54.99 and 29.35% above the 52-week low of $37.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Sporting -2.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the BSX stock price touched $53.42 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Boston Scientific Corporation shares have moved 15.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) have changed 4.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.96% from current levels.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boston Scientific Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.37%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.60% and 6.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.10%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.47 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.17 billion and $3.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.60% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -35.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.83%.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.18% with a share float percentage of 94.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corporation having a total of 1,515 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 137.49 million shares worth more than $7.44 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 122.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.61 billion and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 45.63 million shares of worth $2.47 billion while later fund manager owns 34.23 million shares of worth $1.85 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.