Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 5.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.18M, closed the recent trade at $2.97 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 10.82% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -320.88% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 48.82% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 113.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 10.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the HOTH stock price touched $2.97 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed 16.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -304.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.01% from the levels at last check today.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.76% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.20% over the past 5 years.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.84% with a share float percentage of 1.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 24340.0 shares worth more than $73020.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 20428.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61284.0 and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 12232.0 shares of worth $36696.0 while later fund manager owns 2593.0 shares of worth $4122.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.