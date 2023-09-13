Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the recent trade at $6.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The HIMS stock price is -93.11% off its 52-week high price of $12.34 and 37.25% above the 52-week low of $4.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the HIMS stock price touched $6.39 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares have moved -0.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have changed -10.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -181.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.2% from the levels at last check today.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.13%, compared to 13.80% for the industry.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.05% with a share float percentage of 72.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hims & Hers Health Inc. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.7 million shares worth more than $128.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.33 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $42.49 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $34.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.