Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.18M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.84% during that session. The XFOR stock price is -118.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 44.92% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Sporting -4.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the XFOR stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 10.61%. Year-to-date, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 18.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have changed -7.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.68%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.30% and 48.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.10% over the past 5 years.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.64% with a share float percentage of 69.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 15.96 million shares worth more than $30.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 14.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.07 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.21% shares in the company for having 5.28 million shares of worth $10.25 million while later fund manager owns 2.78 million shares of worth $4.98 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.