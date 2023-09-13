Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.92B, closed the recent trade at $15.97 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The TAK stock price is -7.39% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 23.11% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the TAK stock price touched $15.97 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares have moved 2.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) have changed 4.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.09%, compared to 9.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 38.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.02%.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.97 at a share yield of 6.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.