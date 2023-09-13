FREYR Battery (FREY)’s 1.15% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $879.92M, closed the last trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The FREY stock price is -175.9% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 1.14% above the 52-week low of $6.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FREYR Battery (FREY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the FREY stock price touched $6.14 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery shares have moved -29.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have changed -19.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -225.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.87% from current levels.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.29%, compared to -7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and -290.00% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.