Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) investors to reap big returns again

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.27B, closed the recent trade at $21.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The EDR stock price is -21.41% off its 52-week high price of $26.26 and 14.1% above the 52-week low of $18.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the EDR stock price touched $21.63 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -4.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have changed -14.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.57%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -73.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.22 billion and $1.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.00% for the current quarter and 6.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 140.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.55%.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 1.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.33% with a share float percentage of 97.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 91.98 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 30.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 21.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $503.25 million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Contrarian Core Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 4.77 million shares of worth $114.01 million while later fund manager owns 3.71 million shares of worth $83.47 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.