DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Dropped -6.12% In One Month

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 4.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.89B, closed the last trade at $104.86 per share which meant it lost -$2.43 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The DXCM stock price is -33.08% off its 52-week high price of $139.55 and 24.72% above the 52-week low of $78.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 million shares.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the DXCM stock price touched $104.86 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, DexCom Inc. shares have moved -7.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have changed -6.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DexCom Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.38%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.40% and 11.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $938.94 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $994.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $750.93 million and $815.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.00% for the current quarter and 22.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 57.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.65%.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.65% with a share float percentage of 101.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DexCom Inc. having a total of 1,361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44.28 million shares worth more than $5.69 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.27 billion and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 12.1 million shares of worth $1.56 billion while later fund manager owns 9.23 million shares of worth $1.19 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.