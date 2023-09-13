Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) investors to reap big returns again

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 6.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.38B, closed the last trade at $40.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The DAL stock price is -22.41% off its 52-week high price of $49.81 and 33.15% above the 52-week low of $27.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.87 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Sporting -0.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the DAL stock price touched $40.69 or saw a rise of 4.73%. Year-to-date, Delta Air Lines Inc. shares have moved 23.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have changed -7.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Delta Air Lines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.00%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.60% and -9.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.47 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.87 billion and $12.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.50% for the current quarter and 7.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 370.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.30%.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 11 and October 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 0.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.87% with a share float percentage of 70.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delta Air Lines Inc. having a total of 1,320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 72.47 million shares worth more than $3.45 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 20.11 million shares of worth $956.03 million while later fund manager owns 15.73 million shares of worth $747.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.