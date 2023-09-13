Could General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.39B, closed the last trade at $65.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The GIS stock price is -38.78% off its 52-week high price of $90.89 and 1.21% above the 52-week low of $64.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Sporting -0.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the GIS stock price touched $65.49 or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, General Mills Inc. shares have moved -21.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have changed -9.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Mills Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.42%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.70% and 7.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.89 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.81%.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.36 at a share yield of 3.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.12% with a share float percentage of 79.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Mills Inc. having a total of 2,135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 54.71 million shares worth more than $4.2 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 52.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.99 billion and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 18.33 million shares of worth $1.41 billion while later fund manager owns 17.14 million shares of worth $1.31 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.