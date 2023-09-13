Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 9.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28M, closed the recent trade at $0.10 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 16.67% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -700.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.80 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting 16.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CNXA stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 14.75%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares have moved -55.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed -21.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.58% over the past 6 months.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.93% with a share float percentage of 8.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 71100.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15713.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.