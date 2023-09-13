CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Shares Are Down -84.60% YTD

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.78M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.32% during that session. The CNEY stock price is -2133.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 672.51K shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Sporting -6.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CNEY stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 23.42%. Year-to-date, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares have moved -84.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) have changed -38.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $1.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -900.0% from current levels.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.53% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.70% over the past 5 years.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.86% with a share float percentage of 17.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CN Energy Group. Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $44040.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28020.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.