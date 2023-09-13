Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.74% Stock Price Loss

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.80B, closed the recent trade at $64.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The NET stock price is -18.21% off its 52-week high price of $76.07 and 41.93% above the 52-week low of $37.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 million shares.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the NET stock price touched $64.35 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare Inc. shares have moved 42.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed -1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.18% from the levels at last check today.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 176.92%, compared to 22.20% for the industry.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.21% with a share float percentage of 90.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc. having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 32.12 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 31.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 billion and represent 10.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 18.25 million shares of worth $1.19 billion while later fund manager owns 8.59 million shares of worth $561.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.