Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 7.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.34B, closed the last trade at $14.25 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The CLF stock price is -60.21% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 17.05% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CLF stock price touched $14.25 or saw a rise of 6.92%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -11.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed -3.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.44 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.68% from current levels.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.44%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.70% and 209.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.58 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.65 billion and $5.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.40% over the past 5 years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 66.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 807 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 50.82 million shares worth more than $851.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $842.19 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 16.46 million shares of worth $290.49 million while later fund manager owns 16.09 million shares of worth $269.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.