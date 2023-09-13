Churchill Capital Corp VII Shares Are Up 6.69% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $964.97M, closed the recent trade at $10.44 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The CVII stock price is -3.45% off its 52-week high price of $10.80 and 6.32% above the 52-week low of $9.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 330.90K shares.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CVII stock price touched $10.44 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Churchill Capital Corp VII shares have moved 4.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) have changed 0.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 10110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.78% over the past 6 months.

CVII Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp VII is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 233.66% with a share float percentage of 233.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Capital Corp VII having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 8.31 million shares worth more than $85.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Magnetar Financial LLC held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, with the holding of over 6.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.58 million and represent 10.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $4.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $3.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.