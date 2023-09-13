Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 5.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.94B, closed the last trade at $20.61 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 2.49% during that session. The CVE stock price is -7.18% off its 52-week high price of $22.09 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $14.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Chevron Corporation.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting 2.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CVE stock price touched $20.61 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved 6.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed 4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.35 while the price target rests at a high of $26.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.11% from current levels.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.59%, compared to -25.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -30.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.41%.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 2.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.77% with a share float percentage of 79.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 600 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 155.04 million shares worth more than $2.63 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 147.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.96% shares in the company for having 93.99 million shares of worth $1.6 billion while later fund manager owns 72.67 million shares of worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.