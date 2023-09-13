Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07B, closed the recent trade at $52.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The CPRI stock price is -32.33% off its 52-week high price of $69.25 and 34.7% above the 52-week low of $34.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.55.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CPRI stock price touched $52.33 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Capri Holdings Limited shares have moved -8.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have changed 0.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.56% from the levels at last check today.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capri Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.71%, compared to -5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.40% and 16.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.34 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -10.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.10%.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.69% with a share float percentage of 98.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capri Holdings Limited having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.41 million shares worth more than $481.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $383.13 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 4.02 million shares of worth $148.26 million while later fund manager owns 3.93 million shares of worth $140.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.