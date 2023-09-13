Can Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.82M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 27.61% during that session. The ASNS stock price is -654.39% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 38.01% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 225.68K shares.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Sporting 27.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the ASNS stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 7.57%. Year-to-date, Actelis Networks Inc. shares have moved -64.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) have changed 22.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 49640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.48% over the past 6 months.

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.18% with a share float percentage of 12.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Actelis Networks Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 3806.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12103.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.