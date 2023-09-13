Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.71M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.76% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -527.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.13 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Sporting 7.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the BRQS stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares have moved -12.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed 11.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $192.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $192.00 while the price target rests at a high of $192.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -106566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -106566.67% from current levels.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.01% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.90% over the past 5 years.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.43% with a share float percentage of 1.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $32407.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NVP Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16790.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.