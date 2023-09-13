Blackstone Inc. (BX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.85% Fall

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.42B, closed the last trade at $112.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The BX stock price is -2.15% off its 52-week high price of $114.96 and 36.52% above the 52-week low of $71.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blackstone Inc. (BX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the BX stock price touched $112.54 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, Blackstone Inc. shares have moved 52.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) have changed 14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $111.89, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $94.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.47% from current levels.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blackstone Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.54%, compared to 1.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -71.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.26%.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.69 at a share yield of 4.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.23% with a share float percentage of 65.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackstone Inc. having a total of 1,945 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 47.7 million shares worth more than $4.43 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.29 billion and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 22.03 million shares of worth $2.05 billion while later fund manager owns 10.38 million shares of worth $889.11 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.