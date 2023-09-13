Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) has a beta value of 4.25 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.67M, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -157.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the BKKT stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have moved 5.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) have changed -11.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.05% from current levels.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.97%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.40% and 87.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.45 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.9 million and $15.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.50% for the current quarter and 27.20% for the next.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.54% with a share float percentage of 37.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.62 million shares worth more than $5.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.9 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 2.33 million shares of worth $2.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $2.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.