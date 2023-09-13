AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Must Gain 19.39% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.23B, closed the recent trade at $17.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The AU stock price is -72.91% off its 52-week high price of $30.26 and 31.77% above the 52-week low of $11.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Sporting -1.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the AU stock price touched $17.50 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares have moved -9.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have changed -1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.86% from the levels at last check today.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.18%, compared to 19.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -52.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.20%.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.22 at a share yield of 1.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.