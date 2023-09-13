A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.12B, closed the last trade at $8.41 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The CPG stock price is -2.14% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 35.08% above the 52-week low of $5.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CPG stock price touched $8.41 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 18.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed -0.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.53 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.32% from current levels.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.54%, compared to -28.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.50% and 147.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $747.14 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $702.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $853.5 million and $668.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.50% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 144.70% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 4.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.57% with a share float percentage of 41.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 22.06 million shares worth more than $148.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 18.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.66 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 20.46 million shares of worth $151.43 million while later fund manager owns 10.78 million shares of worth $79.77 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.