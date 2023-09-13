-6.47% Fall Drives Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94B, closed the last trade at $14.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -6.47% during that session. The CXM stock price is -12.1% off its 52-week high price of $16.68 and 51.28% above the 52-week low of $7.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sporting -6.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CXM stock price touched $14.88 or saw a rise of 10.79%. Year-to-date, Sprinklr Inc. shares have moved 82.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have changed 10.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.53% from current levels.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sprinklr Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2,100.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180.4 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 50.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.39% with a share float percentage of 66.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprinklr Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Battery Management Corp. with over 13.54 million shares worth more than $187.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Battery Management Corp. held 9.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is H&F Corporate Investors IX, Ltd., with the holding of over 10.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.21 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 3.03 million shares of worth $41.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $33.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.