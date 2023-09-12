Will Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 25.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 14.65% during that session. The COSM stock price is -2009.73% off its 52-week high price of $23.84 and 12.39% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 589.44K shares.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting 14.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the COSM stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 18.12%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Health Inc. shares have moved -75.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed -14.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.29% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.50% over the past 5 years.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.59% with a share float percentage of 5.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Health Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 95111.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 53222.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.