Why Should You Consider Adding SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) To Your Portfolio?

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.75M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.17% during that session. The SLQT stock price is -127.91% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 60.47% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 684.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Sporting 12.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the SLQT stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, SelectQuote Inc. shares have moved 91.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have changed -16.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -132.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.66% from current levels.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $139.39 million and $144.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.10% for the current quarter and 45.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -340.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.70%.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.15% with a share float percentage of 59.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SelectQuote Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookside Equity Partners, LLC with over 17.68 million shares worth more than $34.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Brookside Equity Partners, LLC held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.67 million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 4.32 million shares of worth $8.43 million while later fund manager owns 3.23 million shares of worth $6.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.